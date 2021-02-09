Alex the llama recovering after rescue from Stevenson septic tank

A well-known community llama is being nursed back to health after a dramatic weekend rescue in Jackson County.

Stevenson Volunteer Fire & Rescue said the ‘Bolivar Llama’ has been on the run for about a year, so they knew who they were dealing with when they found him trapped in a septic tank.

Crews spent several hours Saturday rescuing the llama, now called Alex.

They got Alex out and covered him in blankets until an experienced volunteer was able to come check on him, according to a post on the Southeast Llama Rescue Facebook page.

According to Southeast Llama Rescue on Tuesday, Alex is now in Auburn and “Overall doing ok, but not quite out of the woods yet.”

Follow his progress on their Facebook page HERE