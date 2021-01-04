Alex Trebek’s final episodes of Jeopardy! air this week on WAAY 31

Monday is the beginning of the end or episodes of Jeopardy! hosted by the beloved Alex Trebek.
The final five episodes of the game show hosted by Trebek air at 3 p.m. each day this week on WAAY 31.
The last episode hosted by Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November, airs at 3 p.m. Friday on WAAY 31.
Trebek wanted the show to continue after his death. A new host of the show has not been named.
The show will have interim hosts beginning Jan. 11. Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will be the first.
36 years. Over 8,200 episodes. Countless memories.
Tune in for Alex's last week of shows. pic.twitter.com/0L0ELrh8qy
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 3, 2021