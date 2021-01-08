Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episode airs at 3 p.m. today on WAAY 31

At 3 p.m. today, WAAY 31 will air the final episode of Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek.

The beloved host died of pancreatic cancer in November .

Trebek wanted the show to continue after his death. A new host of the show has not been named.

The show will have interim hosts beginning Jan. 11. Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will be the first.

New episodes of Jeopardy! will continue to air at 3 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.

Re-runs of episodes hosted by Trebek will air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31.