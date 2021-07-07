Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama doctor's body found in rubble of Surfside building Full Story

Alex McPherson commits to Auburn

The No.1 rated kicker out of Fort Payne knows where he will play on Saturdays.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 9:56 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Alex McPherson valued churches, coaches and community when looking for his college home. 

The Fort Payne kicker, who is rated No. 1 in the country, committed to Auburn Tuesday night. 

McPherson spoke with WAAY31 Tuesday, he added Auburn feels like home. 

"I like special teams, so liking special teams is definitely a bonus, but yes I like churches, great town, great coaches, great school," McPherson said. "When they feel like family, definitely a big thing for me."

McPherson's brother, Evan, just recently joined the Bengals squad in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He was the only kicker taken in the 2021 draft. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events