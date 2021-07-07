Alex McPherson commits to Auburn

Alex McPherson valued churches, coaches and community when looking for his college home.

The Fort Payne kicker, who is rated No. 1 in the country, committed to Auburn Tuesday night.

McPherson spoke with WAAY31 Tuesday, he added Auburn feels like home.

"I like special teams, so liking special teams is definitely a bonus, but yes I like churches, great town, great coaches, great school," McPherson said. "When they feel like family, definitely a big thing for me."

McPherson's brother, Evan, just recently joined the Bengals squad in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He was the only kicker taken in the 2021 draft.