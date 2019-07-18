Clear

Alert issued in Huntsville by helicopter pilot reporting engine trouble

A helicopter pilot called in an alert for engine trouble.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 4:19 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A helicopter pilot called in an alert for engine trouble Thursday afternoon to notify safety staff, a spokesperson for Huntsville International Airport said.

The spokesperson says this happens frequently and the alert scrambles personnel in case of an emergency. She couldn't confirm what type of helicopter it was.

According to the spokesperson, the helicopter landed safely and the alert only lasted for 10 minutes.

