Alcorn State holds off Alabama A&M

Continuing the trend of Alabama A&M's season, a high-stakes game came down to the final play.

This time, however, the results did not fall in the Bulldogs' favor.

A potential game-winning touchdown as time expired was nullified by a penalty as Alcorn State held off Alabama A&M 34-28 Saturday afternoon in a Southwestern Athletic Conference football game.

With the win, Alcorn State (7-3, 5-1) claimed the SWAC Eastern Division title while earning a spot in the conference championship game.

For Alabama A&M, the ending was a heart breaker.

With an opportunity to play for its first division title since 2011 on the line, Alabama A&M (6-5, 3-3) tried to pull off its sixth fourth-quarterback comeback of the season.

The Bulldogs nearly pulled it off.

Trailing by six with 2:40 remaining in the game, quarterback Aqeel Glass led Alabama A&M on a drive that took the Bulldogs deep into Alcorn State territory. But with four seconds remaining on the clock, and Alabama A&M at the Alcorn State 14-yard line, the game game — and both teams' championship hopes — came down to one final play.

On the game's final play, Glass completed a pass to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim in the back of the end zone. The touchdown, however, was nullified due to a touching penalty since it was ruled by game officials that Ibrahim stepped out of the back of the end zone, thus becoming an illegible receiver, before re-entering the end zone to catch the football.

For most of the afternoon, the game was a shootout.

Alabama A&M senior running back Jordan Bentley put together a record-setting performance as he gashed the Alcorn State defense on the ground.

Bentley set a new Alabama A&M record for most rushing yards in a game by amassing 245 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. The senior from Guntersville, Ala. Also set a new Alabama A&M record for most rushing yards in a single season, surpassing the 1,200-yard mark.

Bentley scored on runs of 9, 5, 22 and 42 yards.

Bentley's fourth touchdown of the day gave Alabama A&M a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Alcorn State responded when Fleix

Harper threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Pringle.

Harper passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of 27 attempts with an interception.

Glass passed for 264 yards, completing 26 of 47 attempts with two interceptions.

The Bulldogs have one last game on Saturday, November 23, against Mississippi Valley.