Alabama A&M starts selling alcohol at their games

For the first time ever, Alabama A&M fans were able to buy alcohol at the football game.

The policy went into effect on the university's Homecoming game.

"We are taking it home! Bulldogs! Go bulldogs!" Alabama A&M alum Tony Atchison said.

Atchison and his family drove all the way from Georgia for the Homecoming game.

"Thousands and thousands of students and alumni are coming back to the Hill," Atchison said.

He was surprised when he learned about the university's new alcohol policy. Alabama A&M authorized the sale of alcohol at specific events and designated locations on campus this summer.

"I think it depends on the individual," he explained.

Other alumni say it's about time the university sold alcohol at its games.

"Not just homecoming, I think that the fact that we are all adults. Alcohol should be sold. Is alcohol illegal? No." Angela Hill, who is also an alumni, said.

Hill believes the new policy will allow for more people to enjoy the game with family in the stands.

Still, Atchison says he hopes steps are being taken to make sure everyone is safe.

"We should have made preparations for everyone to have a great time, to get to their destinations safe and sound, and just make it a great homecoming festivity," Atchison said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the university to learn more about their alcohol policy and what steps are being taken to make sure everyone is safe. We have not heard back at this time.