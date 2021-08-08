Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Sunday.

Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make it 2-1 in the third inning.

Corbin has allowed 27 homers, most in the National League, and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts. The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta.

The three-time defending East Division champion Braves, winners in five of six, began the day two games behind Philadelphia and in third place. They won a second consecutive series for the first time since June 29-July 4 against the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Fried had gone 1-1 with an 8.44 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season. Fried (9-7) stranded runners on first and third to end the sixth. He allowed seven hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts.

Atlanta made it 5-1 in the sixth when Albies walked and scored on Austin Riley’s double and Duvall hit his 24th homer.

Chris Martin faced five batters in the ninth for the Braves, earning a shaky first save in three chances. Ryan Zimmerman doubled in a run to make it 5-4 off Martin.

Corbin (6-11) gave up five hits and five runs with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings.

The Nationals led 1-0 in the third. Luis Garcia singled, advanced on a walk and a bunt and scored on Alcides Escobar’s single. RBI singles by Victor Robles and Zimmerman trimmed the lead to 5-3 against Jesse Chavez in the seventh.

Fried struck out Josh Bell to strand a runner at second base in the first. Yadiel Hernandez singled in the second and was erased on a double-play grounder.

The Nationals have dropped six of seven. They began the day eight games behind the Phillies.