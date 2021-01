Albertville High School's head football coach confirmed that an Albertville football player died Wednesday evening. Chip English confirmed junior Keejay Blount passed away. Blount had a pre-existing condition. He didn't pass away at th school. English said the football team plans on honoring Blount in someway.

English said: "He was a bright light to the football team and community... Blount was a natural leader, great teammate, and he worked hard every day!"