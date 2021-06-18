‘You'll still hurt but you get through it:’ Albertville asst. police chief on pain of city’s tragedy

The Albertville Police Department's assistant police chief talked to WAAY 31 about the shocking workplace shooting at a fire hyrdrant factory in Albertville, that has so many people asking 'why?'

Assistant Chief of Police J.T. Cartee is no stranger to the area. He's worked for the Albertville Police Department for more than 30 years. He is still trying to come to grips with the violent crime in his hometown.

"It makes it harder to understand, if you can even understand an irrational act like this," says Cartee.

He says the community is very close, so tragedies like this are felt by everyone.

Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton went to work Tuesday just like any other day.

They were shot dead at the plant.

Two co-workers were wounded and remain in the hospital.

Their attacker, Andreas Horton, killed himself following the shooting rampage.

Even though Cartee's department prepared for active shooter situations, he had hoped they would never have to put that training to use.

"It's unusual for our area. This is something that doesn't happen here a lot, you would think that this always happens somewhere else," says Cartee.

The Albertville Police Department responded to the initial 911 call within minutes. Although it's part of the job, incidents like this can take a real toll on our officers. But that doesn't stop them from continuing with their job.

Once the uniformed officers came back from the scene, the investigation was handed over to the detectives, and everyone else went right back to their everyday police duties.

Dealing with the pain is part of the job, as officers come across tragic incidents every day - although not always on this scale.

"You'll still hurt but you get through it, it doesn't overcome you because you still have a job to do," says Cartee.

The department offers counseling services to their officers, which is especially important after an incident like this.

Now, the investigation continues as detectives try to answer the question that's on the assistant chief's mind, along with everyone elses - what made the shooter do it?