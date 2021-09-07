Albertville woman gets 99 years in prison in sodomy, bestiality, sexual torture case

An Albertville woman who forced a person with a mental disability to have sex with an animal now will serve 99 years in prison.

Holly Renae Debord was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty in July to sodomy, sexual torture and bestiality stemming from a 2020 incident in Guntersville, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. (Read more about that incident HERE)

Prosecutors called the case one of the most disturbing they had ever encountered.

Prior to the judge giving his sentence, prosecutors showed three extremely graphic videos of the sexual abuse of the man with the disability. This included showing the victim being forced to perform sex acts involving a dog and another man. That man, Van Havis, already pleaded guilty.

While Debord was not shown in the videos, she could be heard screaming orders while the victim pleaded for them to stop.

The lead investigator in the case testified the motive is believed to be payback for the victim reporting drug-related crimes involving Debord.

In the videos, Debord can be heard calling the victim a snitch and threatening to kill him.

Prosecutors say while the videos were "repugnant" and the most reprehensible thing that any of them had to watch, showing them was necessary for the judge to deliver a proper sentence.

"Mrs. Debord has no prior criminal history, and we were asking for the maximum sentence, and in order to give someone the maximum sentence with no prior criminal history, I mean his range is 10 to 99 years," said Jennifer Bray, Marshall County Assistant District Attorney.

"We needed to show him why we were asking for the maximum sentence, so why Mrs. Debord deserved the maximum sentence. The only way to do that in this case was to show him her crimes. What she actually did."