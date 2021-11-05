Albertville woman found dead in ditch with gunshot wounds

Albertville police are currently investigating a woman found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound Friday morning as a homicide.

The Albertville Police Department got a call of a single-vehicle accident off of Dixie Dale Road around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman laying outside of a silver GMC with gunshot wounds and empty shell casings nearby.

Jana Miller Chatman Jana Miller Chatman

She has since been identified as 32-year-old Jana Miller Chatman from the nearby town of Douglas.

Local residents couldn't believe something like this could happen in their community.

"I've never heard of anything like this, so I'm just shocked," said Allen Champion. "Stuff like this, whatever happened, I mean, you just don't hear of stuff like that around here."

Champion grew up in the High Point community, which includes Dixie Dale Road. He said he never thought a tragedy like this would happen in his tightknit neighborhood.

The Albertville Police Department said they rarely have to deal with homicide investigations in such a close community.

"Everybody knows everybody here," said Chief Jamie Smith. "It's one of those fairly small — you know, we're growing, but still a fairly small community. It's taken personally. It's hard to deal with sometimes."

Since Albertville is such a tightknit community, Smith is hoping someone will come forward and know something about Chatman's situation.

"She's from this area," he said. "She's local. We're hoping somebody knows her, maybe knows the situation she's in, and can help us out."

He said there were no witnesses that they know of, as the crime happened in a rural area with few residents close by. The police are still waiting on an autopsy report, but the chief said Chatman's cause of death was most likely from the gunshot wounds.

Smith urged anyone with any information to come forward as they try to find a break in this investigation.