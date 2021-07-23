Albertville woman faces decades in prison; pleads guilty to sodomy, bestiality, sexual torture

An Albertville woman could face decades in prison, including life in prison, after pleading guilty to multiple charges Friday.

Holly Renae Debord pleaded guilty to sodomy, sexual torture and bestiality stemming from a 2020 incident in Guntersville, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. (Read more about that incident HERE)

The office said the sodomy and sexual torture felonies are punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. The misdemeanor bestiality charge could come with a punishment of up to one year in prison.

Debord entered a blind plea, which means the sentence length will be determined by Judge Christopher Abel after a sentencing hearing on Sept. 21, the office said.

Debord was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Bray and Adam Culbert.

In a news release, prosecutors called the case one of the most disturbing they had ever encountered.

Also from the release:

They are especially pleased that the guilty plea means that no citizen from our community will have to serve on a jury and see the repulsive evidence in this case.

Prosecutors thanked the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Guntersville Police Department, and the Marshall County Major Crimes Unit Forensics Lab for their work on this case.