Albertville woman dead following a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County

An Albertville woman is dead after Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers said she was in a single-car crash on Saturday night.
Troopers said that Judy Ray Ramos, 39, was ejected from the 2006 Chrysler 300 driven by Jason Dwayne Carson, 41, left the road and flipped.
Ramos was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. Carson was transported to the hospital, but State Troopers did not state his condition.
The wreck occurred on Nixon Chapel Road about five miles south of Albertville around 8:35 p.m.
