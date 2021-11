Nearly three weeks after a woman was found dead in a ditch with shell casings nearby, an Albertville woman has been charged with her murder.

Albertville Police said they arrested Leslie Kay Sims, 39, on Tuesday after detectives found enough evidence to charge with one count of murder. They said Sims confessed to killing 32-year-old Jana Miller Chatman on Nov. 5.

Sims is currently being held in the Albertville City Jail without bond. Police said they are still working to determine a motive.