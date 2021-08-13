Albertville man wanted in kidnapping investigation caught in Louisiana

A man accused of forcing his way into an Albertville home and kidnapping an 11-month-old child is now in custody after a manhunt.

Armando Garcia Morales was caught Friday in Lousiana with the help of the United States Marshals Service's Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Albertville Police Department announced.

Police said it was a lengthy chase.

Morales is accused of taking a child from a home in the 1,100 block of Horton Road about 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Albertville police said.

Police said Morales later told them where to find the baby, who was located unharmed.

They said he physically assaulted the victim before taking the child, and that he and the victim have a child together but not the child he’s accused of kidnapping.

Later Wednesday, police the victim was going to a relative's home in DeKalb County for safety and while en route was located by Morales and he allegedly used his vehicle to ram the victim's vehicle.

The victim was able to make it safely to her destination.