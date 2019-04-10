Albertville family cleaning up tornado-damaged property

An Albertville family is in the process of cleaning dozens of trees off their property on Nixon Chapel Road after Monday's EF-1 tornado.

The family says they've been hit by storms before, and Monday morning's storm is the third tornado they've faced.

The home's roof was ripped off during the tornado and flung all the way across the property's yard. More than a dozen trees were knocked down as well.

The family said they were asleep when the tornado came through. Their next door neighbor said it sounded like a train running right outside his window.

Homeowners in Albertville told WAAY 31 they're learning their insurance will cover damage if a tree hit their home but won't cover helping to clear trees.