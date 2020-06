Albertville police are asking the public for help finding an 81-year-old man reported missing.

Arnold Lee Patterson was last heard from on June 22 around 5:30 p.m. He lives on Head Street in Albertville.

Patterson is 5’9” tall, 165 pounds and may be wearing a back brace. Police say he’s believed to have Dementia.

If you have information, contact the Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212 or 256-891-8274.