Albertville police warn of potential package thieves

Police say three packages have already been stolen this year in Albertville, and they're asking online shoppers to keep a close eye on their packages so they won't become victims.

"I had to re-order the package and it was late for my daughter's birthday, and she was devastated," said Angela MacMahon.

Albertville police say last year they had a string of package thefts. Sometimes, thieves would even follow delivery trucks. That's something online shoppers say doesn't surprise them.

"Especially this time of year Christmas, Thanksgiving; a lot of people are doing all their shopping online it could be a problem," said Paul Lacy.

That's why this year police offer this advice to online shoppers, and recommend you have packages delivered when someone you trust is home or somewhere secure.

The Madison County Sheriff's office issued a similar warning in March. Adding tips like requiring a signature for delivery and putting packages on hold when you're on vacation can also help.