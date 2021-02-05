Albertville police warn of imposter trying to steal personal information

The Albertville Police Department is warning about a scammer impersonating an officer to steal personal information.

In a Facebook post on Friday, police said they’ve received calls from concerned citizens about phone calls from someone claiming to be “Officer Anderson.” They said he told them their social security numbers had been used in a crime and he needed more information.

Police warn this a scam and there is no Officer Anderson with the department. They also will not call to solicit personal information.

If you receive this type of call, do not give away personal information. The best thing to do is hang up and report the call to police.