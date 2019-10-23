Clear
Albertville police say no charges expected after child hit by car

A 12-year-old boy is being taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing Baltimore Avenue in Albertville on Wednesday at 3:36 p.m.

Albertville police say the boy was struck by a car traveling southbound. He is being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Police say no criminal charges are expected.

