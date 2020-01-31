Albertville police officer recovering after rollover wreck on Highway 431

An Albertville police officer is in the hospital after a wreck Thursday on Highway 431.
Albertville police say the wreck happened around 6 a.m. They say he was heading south on the highway when another vehicle tried to change lanes and hit the front of his vehicle.
The department says to try to avoid the wreck, the officer swerved to the left and into the median where he lost control. The vehicle traveled across the northbound lanes and off the roadway where it flipped down an embankment. It came to a stop in a creek.
The officer is in Huntsville Hospital on a “precautionary stay” for minor injuries.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.
