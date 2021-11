A Douglas woman has been identified as the victim found Friday morning in a ditch with shell casings nearby.

Jana Miller Chatman, 32, was found near a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on Dixie Dale Road, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said shell casings were found near the scene. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

