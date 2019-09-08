Albertville Police investigate deadly morning shooting

Albertville Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home.

22-year-old Clint Bailey of Albertville died in the shooting. Police say a person of interest is in custody.

The shooting happened at a home off of Taylor Street at 2:29 AM.

Police say the shooting was caused by a disagreement between two men. Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fight and what led to the shooting. Formal charges are expected to be filed with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office as soon as Monday.

Bailey's body was turned over to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more information. We'll keep you updated both on-air and online .