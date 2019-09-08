Albertville Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home.
22-year-old Clint Bailey of Albertville died in the shooting. Police say a person of interest is in custody.
The shooting happened at a home off of Taylor Street at 2:29 AM.
Police say the shooting was caused by a disagreement between two men. Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fight and what led to the shooting. Formal charges are expected to be filed with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office as soon as Monday.
Bailey's body was turned over to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
WAAY 31 is working to learn more information. We'll keep you updated both on-air and online .
Related Content
- Albertville Police investigate deadly morning shooting
- Albertville police arrest suspect in deadly shooting
- Decatur police investigating deadly shooting
- Albertville police investigate road rage shooting on US 431
- Albertville police involved in overnight shooting
- Man charged in Albertville shooting
- Albertville police arrest sex offender
- Person shot in Albertville
- Albertville students at Opry Mills during shooting
- Albertville police: Suspect caught after shooting at officer