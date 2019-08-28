Albertville Police Department opens city's first safe trade zone

The city of Albertville has opened its own safe trade zone.

The safe trade zone is located across the street from the police department. The cameras they use to monitor this area are the same system as the ones they use at the jail, so everything is monitored 24 hours a day.

"Just somewhere basically people can come and feel safe," Jamie Smith, the Albertville police chief, said.

Smith said the safe trade zones can be used when you meet up with someone to make a purchase you saw online. He says they haven't had any reports of people being harmed while planning these exchanges, but he wants people to be safe.

In the several weeks it's been open, he says people are taking advantage of it.

"We've had a little bit of traffic out there actually, so that's good," Chief Smith said.

"We need safe places," Annette Justice, who has lived in Albertville her whole life, said.

Justice said she remembers feeling uneasy at times when she's met people in a parking lot late at night. She says she is happy to hear the city now has a safe spot to meet up.

"Oh, I love it," Justice said.

Chief Smith said if anything were to go wrong at the safe trade zone, police will be able to respond right away.

Zones like these are also available in Arab and Guntersville. The Huntsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's office have them as well.