Albertville police arrest suspect in deadly shooting

Update: Albertville police say a warrant has been obtained for murder for Michael Barnes, and he is awaiting transfer to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Bond is set at $100,000.

From earlier:

Albertville police say a suspect, 22-year-old Michael Barnes, is in custody for a deadly shooting early Sunday morning on Taylor Street.

Police say Barnes is being held in the Albertville City Jail with warrants for murder obtained on Monday. They say his bond will be set when the warrant is issued and he will then be booked in the Marshall County Jail. That is expected to happen Monday afternoon.

Clint Bailey, 22, of Albertville died in the shooting. The department says the motive for the shooting is still unclear, and detectives are attempting to locate and interview potential witnesses.

