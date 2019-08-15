Albertville police arrest sex offender

A new Albertville resident was arrested Tuesday after police found out he is a sex offender.

James Edward Griffin, 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, said Albertville Police Department Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said Griffin, who is from the Clarksville, TN, area, had apparently moved to a George Wallace Drive address in Albertville without making the proper notifications in Tennessee or in Alabama.

Albertville police detectives were notified by a law enforcement agency in Tennessee of Griffin’s new address and his offender status.

He was taken to the Albertville City Jail and later transferred to the Marshall County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Warrants are also outstanding in Tennessee for Griffin’s arrest, Smith said.