Albertville police: Work fight puts 2 in hospital, 1 in jail

Albertville police officers responded on Wednesday to a stabbing call at Southern Parallel Forest Products on Industrial Boulevard.

Police Chief Jamie Smith says when officers arrived, they discovered three of the bussiness's employees had been in an altercation that resulted in a possible broken jaw, one person having multiple stab wounds and one person in the custody of Arab police.

Police say the incident stemmed from what was described as a disagreement over a cut air hose in the workplace. Officers found Alex Wheeler, 24, of Albertville laying in the parking lot of the business with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. As part of the disagreement, police say Wheeler threw a large bolt that struck Charles Meade, 52, of Arab in the face, and Wheeler and Jason Smith, 39, of Arab then attacked Meade.

According to police, to protect himself, Meade pulled a knife from his pocket and began slashing at his attackers. As of Thursday afternoon, police say Meade and Wheeler are in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital. Smith was booked in the Albertville City Jail for assault second-degree with a $5,000 bond.

Wheeler was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and was later airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. Police say Meade was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and later to Huntsville Hospital for treatment for a possible broken jaw and injuries to his face. Smith was not injured, but he was arrested on active warrants.

Detectives are still investigating, and police say more charges are expected.