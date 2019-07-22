Albertville police: Woman stabs man from former ‘dating type’ relationship

The Albertville Police Department has charged a woman with domestic violence after finding a stabbed man.

Thelena Golden, 43, of Guntersville has been charged with second-degree domestic violence assault on Sunday.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing call on Katherine Drive in Albertville, said Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said officers found Ronnie Joe Hall, 47, with what appeared to be two stab wounds, one to the left arm and one to the left shoulder area.

During the investigation officers were able to uncover an apparent argument between Hall and Golden, who had apparently been in a “dating type” relationship that had just ended in the recent past, Smith said.

Hall was transported to Marshall Medical Center South by ambulance and officers began looking for Golden, who was arrested after coming to the police department to speak with officers about the incident.

Smith said Golden is being held at the Albertville Police Department while the case is under further investigation. No bond amount has been set.