Albertville police: Suspect caught after shooting at officer

The Albertville Police Department says a man is behind bars today after shooting at one of its officers.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, about 2 a.m. Sunday an Albertville police officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported as a possible drunk driver.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver exited his vehicle and began to walk away. When the officer gave verbal commands for the subject to stop, he started running and rounded a corner of a building.

As the officer made his way around the building, the department says the subject pulled a gun and fired two shots at the officer.

The officer was able to dive out of the way of the gunfire and was uninjured. The subject fled the scene,but was apprehended about four hours later near the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or what charges he faces.