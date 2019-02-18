Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Albertville police: Suspect caught after shooting at officer

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, about 2 a.m. Sunday an Albertville police officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported as a possible drunk driver.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:31 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:33 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Albertville Police Department says a man is behind bars today after shooting at one of its officers.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, about 2 a.m. Sunday an Albertville police officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported as a possible drunk driver.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver exited his vehicle and began to walk away. When the officer gave verbal commands for the subject to stop, he started running and rounded a corner of a building.

As the officer made his way around the building, the department says the subject pulled a gun and fired two shots at the officer.

The officer was able to dive out of the way of the gunfire and was uninjured. The subject fled the scene,but was apprehended about four hours later near the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or what charges he faces.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events