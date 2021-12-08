Albertville police: Georgia man charged after using fake identity to buy $84,000 truck

A Georgia man was arrested in Albertville after authorities say he was caught trying to buy a truck with a fake identity.

Javan Davenport, 25, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with theft of property and identity theft.

Albertville Police Department Chief Jamie Smith said Davenport went to Howard Bentley GMC in Albertville and “presented himself as another person with forged/stolen identification and attempted to purchase a 2020 GMC truck valued at $84,000.”

Howard Bentley GMC’s fraud team discovered the false identity and called police, leading to Davenport’s arrest once the transaction was complete.

Davenport was taken to the Marshall County Jail and released on a $100,000 bond, Smith said.