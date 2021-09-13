Albertville man killed in Alabama 75 crash

An Albertville man died in a Monday morning crash.

Fred Daugette, 60, was travelling south on Alabama 75 near Turnpike Road about 5:52 a.m. Monday when the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder he was driving crossed the center line and struck another vehicle, according to the Albertville Police Department.

Daugette's vehicle spun and overturned off an embankment, ejecting Daugette who was apparently not using a seat belt, the police department said.

The vehicle he hit spun and came to rest in the roadway. Police said the two people in that vehicle reportedly were taken for medical treatment afterward in a private vehicle.

The wreck remains under investigation.