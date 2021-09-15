Albertville man indicted on charges of child pornography

A Marshall County grand jury indicted an Albertville man on charges of producing child pornography with a minor.

Court records show Shaun Derrick Watts is set for arraignment December 6th after the indictment was made public.

Watts was also indicted on five counts of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested in May after Albertville police got a tip from the Internet Crimes against Children task force in Montgomery.

Watts remains in the Marshall County jail with bond set at $35-thousand dollars.