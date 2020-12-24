Albertville man arrested for killing his girlfriend on Christmas Eve

An Albertville man is in the Albertville City Jail where he will be charged with muder. According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Tevin Hampton, 28, was arrested for shooting and killing his girlfriend, 45-year-old Amanda Hood, around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Officers received a call from the Mapco on Edmondson Street that a shooting had occurred at Suntrace Apartments. When officers arrived at the Mapco, Hampton gave them an address on Main Street where they found the body of Amanda Hood with multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith said after interviewing Hampton, the shooting likely stemmed from a agrument between Hampton and Hood who had been dating for 2 years.

Detectives are still working on obtaining a murder warrant for Hampton since it's a holdiay and Hampton will likely see a judge Thursday afternoon where bond will be set. He will then be transported to the Marshall County Jail.