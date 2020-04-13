Albertville man charged with making child porn

An Albertville man was arrested Monday and charged with production of child pornography.

Timothy Hayden Pike, 26, was transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with a $200,000 bond, said Albertville Police Department Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said the arrest was the result of an unrelated matter when Albertville police detectives discovered images that Pike had captured on video of a person under the age of 17.

All victims related to the case are known to the Albertville detectives handling the case and there is no danger to the public, Smith said.

The investigation is ongoing.