Albertville man charged with child abuse

An Albertville man faces a child abuse charge after being arrested by Albertville Police Department detectives.

Albertville police Chief Jamie Smith said Nervens St. Fort, 30, was arrested after school officials notified the Marshall County Department of Human Resources, who contacted police, of the alleged abuse involving a juvenile and an adult male relative.

In his press release announcing the arrest, Smith does not detail when the arrest occurred.

Smith said St. Fort is charged with child abuse and being held in the Marshall County Jail under at $30,000 bond.

The juvenile male is in Department of Human Resources custody.