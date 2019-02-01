Albertville man charged in rape of 12 year old

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Albertville man in the rape of a 12 year old.

Manuel Francisco-Francisco, 20, of Albertville was arrested after an investigation into a rape that occurred Tuesday in the Kilpatrick area, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s spokesman. The victim was a 12-year-old juvenile, Pruett said.

Francisco-Francisco is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of second-degree rape, Pruett said.