Albertville man charged after Thursday morning apartment fire

An Albertville man is facing an obstruction charge after an early Thursday apartment fire.

Gregory Michael Belue’s actions “were hindering efforts of responding police and fire at the scene” of the fire in the 2,600 block of George Wallace Drive, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, and that it is believed the fire started where Belue, 53, lives and that he was under the influence at the time of his arrest.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.