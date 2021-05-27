Albertville man arrested on 6 child pornography charges

An Albertville man was arrested Wednesday on six charges related to child pornography.

Shaun Derrick Watts, 49, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of manufacturing child pornography, said Chief Jamie Smith of the Albertville Police Department.

Smith said his detectives got a tip on Watts from Internet Crimes Against Children in Montgomery.

Detectives served a search warrant on Watts’ residence on May 17, seizing several computers that allegedly contained images of children, Smith said.

Watts is being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

Smith said it is not believed that the images were of local children.

The investigation is ongoing.