Albertville firefighter injured while fighting house fire

A house fire on Hustleville Road in Albertville left a firefighter injured Wednesday.

The firefighter was taken to UAB Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 5:11 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

An Albertville firefighter was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital after he was injured at a house fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Deputy Chief Brent Ennis with the Albertville Fire Department said the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived. A firefighter entered the home and had a piece of the roof cave in on top of him, burning his neck, Ennis said.

Robin Lathan, communications specialist for the City of Albertville, said the firefighter was transported to UAB Hospital. Ennis said this was as a precautionary measure and that the firefighter’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Lathan said the fire call was received around 2:05 p.m. regarding a structure fire in the 800 block of Hustleville Road. By 5 p.m., the fire was under control but AFD was remaining on scene, “making sure everything is completely out,” Ennis said.

