Some detours in Albertville could continue longer than expected

The Drum Creek Bridge in Albertville was set to be replaced by this Spring, but the Alabama Department of Transportation says it could take an extra couple of months.

"It'll be a lot better when they get it reopened, now having to take 431 all the time," said Taylor Franks, a resident who lives near the bridge.

The bridge is just off of Highway 205 and is currently blocked for a $2 million replacement project that started in May.

"I guess it'll just get finished when it gets finished," said Franks.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the project is about a third of the way done, with just digging and concrete to go, but both are delayed by the cold temperatures and rain. The opening could be delayed until summer.

"To the people who live on that road, I'm sure it's a big hassle to them," said LeMerle Hubbard, who lives nearby.

Officials say they decided to replace the bridge because of its age. The new bridge will be wider with more shoulder space, which officials say will make the road safer. ALDOT says right now, weather is causing a number of delays to projects across the state.