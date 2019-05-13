Albertville detectives want help finding stolen truck

The Albertville Detective Division is asking for the public's help in locating a stolen 2004 White over Gold, GMC Sierra, Z-71 Extended Cab with the Alabama tag, 31FZ926.
Authorities say there is a "Rough Country" decal on the vehicle's back window, and it has a chrome toolbox. According to the Albertville Detective Division, the vehicle was last seen travelling into town beside the BP across from Arby's at approximately 6 a.m. Monday morning. They say it was possibly being driven by a white male wearing a red hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 256-878-1212 or 256-891-8274. The Albertville Detective Division says information is kept confidential.
