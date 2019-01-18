Albertville cop killer asking for his sentence to add the possibility of parole

James Hyde was 17-years old when he killed an Albertville police detective.

A judge sentenced him to die, but years later the Supreme Court ended mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles. Friday, Hyde got a new day in court. During his testimony he said he wishes he could take back his actions from 1995.

"I don't deserve to ask for this court's mercy," said Hyde.

"He should serve life without parole, because Andy's not here, his life is gone," said James Maze.

In 1995, James Hyde killed Albertville police detective Andrew Whitten when a friend feared the detective would testify against him in court.

More than two decades later, detective Whitten's partner, James Maze, still remembers his friend Andy.

"He was always laughing, he always had a smile on his face, he was always cutting up," remembered Maze.

Albertville Police filled the courtroom during the hearing. We learned at the time of the murder, Hyde was about a month away from turning 18.

"If he had waited 30 something days or whatever it was we wouldn't be here," said Maze.

During his time in prison, Hyde accumulated more than 20 write ups ranging from walking on the wrong side of the hallway to assault. He testified he now goes to church on occasion and graduated from anger management.

Maze says he feels like its his responsibility to make sure Hyde stays in prison because Whitten was more than a colleague.

"He's my friend," said Maze.

The judge will make his decision one month from today. Even if Hyde is granted parole, it will be 30-years before he's eligible.