Albertville community proud to play part in Presidential funeral

Thursday we learned more about the train that carried President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place. People were able to look into the car carrying the Presidents body on Locomotive 4141 as it slowly made the trip to College Station, TX.



The train was manufactured by Progress Rail, which calls Albertville home. The train will forever be added to things Albertville is known for, "Mainly we are known for our stupendous high school band and we are also known for mueller, which is a very large manufacturer of fire hydrants," said Christian Chaw of Albertville.

Chaw said they can now be proud of the town's connection to this historic event, "It does give me a sense of pride being from this community considering we did a favor for one of our founding fathers; our modern day founding fathers," said Chaw.

The father of Lt. Governor-Elect Will Ainsworth owns Progress Rail. Ainsworth told WAAY 31 in a statement, "The work ethic, quality workmanship, and deep patriotism of Alabamians was on full display around the world today as a locomotive made in our state carried the 41st President to his final rest. Our state leaders can point with pride to train number 4141 as they work to recruit new companies, jobs, and opportunities to Alabama. The fact that my father and his business played such a large role in this historic event is something my family and I will carry with pride for the rest of our days."

People in Albertville said this will be a big part of the towns history moving forward, "It's very important to be able to look back on something and say 'guess what? You were here. You were a part of this,'" said Tricia Smith.

"It's going to be in text books in years to come and it's probably going to be in lectures sooner or later," said Chaw.

The people WAAY 31 talked to said they want to see the town bond and grow closer together knowing they were part of history.