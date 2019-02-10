Albertville church still holds service despite Thursday night fire

Worshipers at Lifepoint church in Albertville held their Sunday service as usual; just at a different location. Sunday the church met at the Albertville Fine Arts Center.

"We lost a building, but if we're going to believe that a guy walked out of a grave 2,000 years ago than we have got to believe life is much more than a building on a piece of property," said Lead Pastor Matt Brooks.

The phrase, more than a building was on everyone's mind as they showed up for church Sunday.

"The church is just the building, all material things, the people in the church make the church," said Wes Kittle.

Worshipers started making these signs saying "More than a Building" and "#LifepointStrong" Friday morning just hours after the Thursday night fire. That fire made services at their own church building impossible this Sunday. How that fire started is still under investigation.

But even in this temporary home, this "church" focused on the positive.

"Everybody's happy, we're just glad to have a place to do it at and hold a service at, so God's good," said Wes Kittle.

Next week church services will again happen at the Albertville Fine Arts Center. Marshall County Homeless Ministries' Room in the Inn is working out a new place in Guntersville for those programs. Celebrate Recovery will have their service at solitude church in Albertville.