Albertville church recovering after fire

The night brought loss, but the day finds a grateful Albertville church pastor.

Fire investigators are now on scene of a fire at LifePoint Church, 700 Motley St. off Highway 431 in Albertville. The fire began about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and kept firefighters working well into Friday putting out hotspots.

The church’s children’s building is now gone, but the sanctuary was saved. Services this Sunday will be at 10 a.m. at Albertville Fine Arts, 402 E McCord Ave, Albertville.

Matt Brooks, lead pastor at LifePoint Church, said he knows God has a plan.

"First, I want to say thank you to all the firefighters, police, and first responders. It is great that we live in a community like this that responds so well in times of need,” he wrote in an email.

“Second, thank you to our community, church members, community leaders and all those who have shown concern for us.”

Brooks said the church is a movement, not a monument, that always has “been about helping those far from God find life in Christ.”

“God is a good father,” he said. “... He has a plan. We look forward to what he will bring from this.”

Rickey Williams has been a member at LifePoint Church since it first opened 13 years ago. He said he’s spent quite a bit of time in the children's building.

"I got a call that the church was on fire so we just turned and came on over here to see if we could be of assistance," Williams said. “We've got a great congregation and it's not going to phase us in the least. We'll go forward and God will persevere."

Brooks has a promise for those who helped the church.

"I've promised them a great big dinner in a month or so when we can get our feet back under us,” he said. “So we'll be celebrating with the fire department here soon.”

Brooks said people can follow the church’s website (here) and Facebook page (here) for updates on their recovery progress.