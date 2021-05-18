Albertville attempted murder suspect caught by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

A Dawson man is in custody on an attempted murder charge after being arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Lynn Epps, 34, was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Albertville Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Epps is a suspect in a shooting that took place about 5:30 a.m. April 26.

Smith said the victim was severely injured and flown to UAB for medical attention. He said it is believed that the shooting stemmed from a previous argument and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said Albertville police contacted it on Tuesday with information that Epps was at a residence in the county.

Epps left the home before the Special Response Team arrived.

A traffic stop was attempted on County Road 44, and the sheriff’s office said Epps led them on a short chase before he was caught and turned over to the Albertville Police Department.

Epps is in the Albertville City Jail with a $100,000 bond and will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail, Smith said.

Both the Albertville Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office credited the other with working well together to bring Epps into custody.