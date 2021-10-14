Albertville Survivors Fund supports everyone impacted by the Mueller plant shooting

It's been almost four months to the day since an employee opened fire inside the Mueller Water Products plant in Albertville. The shooter severely injured two employees and fatally wounded two others, before taking his own life.

Now, a national nonprofit is working with the close-knit community of Albertville to help the people impacted by this tragedy, both mentally and physically.

"We opened a fund in Albertville within a week of when the shooting happened," says Jeffrey Dion, the executive director for the National Compassion Fund.

He says the National Compassion Fund is "a nonprofit that collects and distributes charitable contributions in the aftermath of mass casualty crimes."

Dion is working alongside eight other community leaders to come up with guidelines for how to distribute money from the Albertville Survivors Fund.

"We work with a local steering committee, and that's important because it's got to be people in the local community that make the decisions about eligibility and distribution," says Dion.

The Albertville Survivors Fund has already raised more than $260,000 for those impacted by the Mueller plant shooting.

Dion says, "100% of the money that's been donated is going to go to the people directly impacted by this event."

David Horton and Lee Dobbins were both fatally wounded during the workplace shooting.

Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson were seriously injured, and according to the draft protocol for the fund, they're still receiving treatment for their injuries.

The fund will not only help families of those wounded, it will also support employees suffering from psychological trauma.

"We want to make sure that no one is left out and that we honor the intention of the donors who wanted to help the people impacted by this horrible crime," says Dion.

There will be a town hall Tuesday, October 19th at Snead State Community College to get public input on the draft protocol for distributing funds, so they can finalize it by the end of the month.

Applications for the funds open in November, and all recipients should receive their donations by the end of the year.