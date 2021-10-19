Survivors of Mueller workplace shooting learned how they can receive money from the Albertville Survivors' Fund

Survivors of the workplace shooting in Albertville learned more about how they can receive money from the $260,000 Albertville Survivors' Fund.

Tuesday night, steering committee leaders for the fund met at Snead State Community College to discuss the draft protocol they created. It basically explains who is eligible to receive money from the funds, since it is not only those who were physically injured in the shooting.

"The effects of something like this touch so many people," explains Joe Whitmore.

Whitmore is not only the president of Snead State Community College, he's also the chairman of the Albertville Survivors' Fund committee.

"We try to set the protocols for how the money that was raised from this tragedy will be distributed," says Whitmore.

Community members had an opportunity to learn more about who can receive money from the fund in a public townhall meeting on Tuesday.

"100% of this money is going to go directly to the people impacted by this event," says Jeffrey Dion, the executive director for the nonprofit that established the Albertville Survivors' Fund.

Dion explained three categories of recipients: families of those who died in the shooting, people who were injured, and the largest category of employees suffering from psychological trauma.

"We recognize that for people that were there who witnessed this and lived through it, that they're impacted by it," explains Dion.

Countless employees are still impacted by this tragic event they never thought would happen in their small town.

"You think that this kind of violence couldn't take place around here. But as we're reminded every day, no one is immune to this. It could happen anywhere at anytime," says Whitmore.

The townhall had a small turnout, and that could be because not many Mueller employees know about the fund. Committee leaders are hoping word will spread from the townhall and encourage everyone eligible to apply here.

The Albertville Survivors Fund is accepting donations through November 15th and plan on delivering the money to the recipients by the end of the year.