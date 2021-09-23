Clear
Albertville Police are searching for the driver of a hit and run

Albertville Public Works employee involved in a hit and run

A Public Works employee was hit Thursday morning.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 5:33 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

Police in Albertville are looking for a white pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured an Albertville Public Works employee.

The Chief of Police, Jamie Smith, identified the injured Public Works employee as Jerry Richards. 

Smith said Richards and his crew were working along Rose Rd. by Chaffin St. when he was hit. 

“There was a crew of three or four of them. Of course, they all had their heads down working and nobody actually saw exactly what happened until it was over with, one of them got to him and then they figured out what had happened," said Smith.

Law enforcement believes a white pickup truck hit Richards before heading toward Hwy 431, just before 8:30 in the morning.

Richards suffered a broken arm and other non-life-threatening injuries. Since he was injured, Smith said the driver could face a felony charge for leaving the scene of a crime, as well as a possible assault charge.

Smith wants to remind drivers to stay focused and avoid distractions while driving.

“Please be careful, watch for workers obviously," he said. "That goes for highways, subdivisions, construction workers, police cars, anything on the side of the road, please be aware, use caution.”

If you see anything that could help identify the hit-and-run driver, call the police.

